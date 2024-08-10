Brazilian real to Australian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Australian dollars is currently 0.276 today, reflecting a 1.194% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 3.025% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Australian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.276 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 0.265 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -1.285% decrease in value.