Brazilian real to Australian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Australian dollars is currently 0.265 today, reflecting a -0.642% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a -0.136% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Australian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.269 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 0.265 on 20-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.634% increase in value.