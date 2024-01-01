Mexican Peso (MXN)

The Mexican peso is the currency of Mexico. Its currency code is MXN and its symbol is $. To distinguish it from other currencies using the $ symbol, the peso is sometimes written as M$, MX$, or MEX$. The symbol MXN replaced the former symbol, MXP. The peso has a conversion factor of 6 significant digits, and is fiat currency. The most popular peso exchange is with the US dollar.