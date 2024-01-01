Mexican pesos to Macedonian denars today

Convert MXN to MKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
3,375.36 mkd

1.000 MXN = 3.375 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.921.35883.0890.7870.8891.5315.031
1 EUR1.08711.47690.310.8550.9671.6645.469
1 CAD0.7360.677161.1830.5790.6551.1283.705
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.061

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Macedonian Denar
1 MXN3.37536 MKD
5 MXN16.87680 MKD
10 MXN33.75360 MKD
20 MXN67.50720 MKD
50 MXN168.76800 MKD
100 MXN337.53600 MKD
250 MXN843.84000 MKD
500 MXN1,687.68000 MKD
1000 MXN3,375.36000 MKD
2000 MXN6,750.72000 MKD
5000 MXN16,876.80000 MKD
10000 MXN33,753.60000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Mexican Peso
1 MKD0.29627 MXN
5 MKD1.48133 MXN
10 MKD2.96265 MXN
20 MKD5.92530 MXN
50 MKD14.81325 MXN
100 MKD29.62650 MXN
250 MKD74.06625 MXN
500 MKD148.13250 MXN
1000 MKD296.26500 MXN
2000 MKD592.53000 MXN
5000 MKD1,481.32500 MXN
10000 MKD2,962.65000 MXN