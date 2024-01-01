Chinese yuan rmb to Macedonian denars today

Convert CNY to MKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
7,889.57 mkd

1.000 CNY = 7.890 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8241.3590.9230.7881.53583.2131.344
1 HKD0.12810.1740.1180.1010.19610.6360.172
1 CAD0.7365.75610.6790.581.12961.220.989
1 EUR1.0848.4811.47310.8551.66390.2031.457

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Macedonian Denar
1 CNY7.88957 MKD
5 CNY39.44785 MKD
10 CNY78.89570 MKD
20 CNY157.79140 MKD
50 CNY394.47850 MKD
100 CNY788.95700 MKD
250 CNY1,972.39250 MKD
500 CNY3,944.78500 MKD
1000 CNY7,889.57000 MKD
2000 CNY15,779.14000 MKD
5000 CNY39,447.85000 MKD
10000 CNY78,895.70000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MKD0.12675 CNY
5 MKD0.63375 CNY
10 MKD1.26750 CNY
20 MKD2.53500 CNY
50 MKD6.33750 CNY
100 MKD12.67500 CNY
250 MKD31.68750 CNY
500 MKD63.37500 CNY
1000 MKD126.75000 CNY
2000 MKD253.50000 CNY
5000 MKD633.75000 CNY
10000 MKD1,267.50000 CNY