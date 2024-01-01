Swedish kronor to Macedonian denars today

Convert SEK to MKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
5,403.55 mkd

kr1.000 SEK = ден5.404 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:52
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SEK to MKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MKD
1 SEK to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.43675.5201
Low5.29605.2361
Average5.38775.3898
Change0.51%-0.94%
View full history

1 SEK to MKD stats

The performance of SEK to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.4367 and a 30 day low of 5.2960. This means the 30 day average was 5.3877. The change for SEK to MKD was 0.51.

The performance of SEK to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.5201 and a 90 day low of 5.2361. This means the 90 day average was 5.3898. The change for SEK to MKD was -0.94.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.9511.3543.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80692.7361.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.014110.0761.7765.081
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4320.2010.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Macedonian Denar
1 SEK5.40355 MKD
5 SEK27.01775 MKD
10 SEK54.03550 MKD
20 SEK108.07100 MKD
50 SEK270.17750 MKD
100 SEK540.35500 MKD
250 SEK1,350.88750 MKD
500 SEK2,701.77500 MKD
1000 SEK5,403.55000 MKD
2000 SEK10,807.10000 MKD
5000 SEK27,017.75000 MKD
10000 SEK54,035.50000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Swedish Krona
1 MKD0.18506 SEK
5 MKD0.92532 SEK
10 MKD1.85064 SEK
20 MKD3.70128 SEK
50 MKD9.25320 SEK
100 MKD18.50640 SEK
250 MKD46.26600 SEK
500 MKD92.53200 SEK
1000 MKD185.06400 SEK
2000 MKD370.12800 SEK
5000 MKD925.32000 SEK
10000 MKD1,850.64000 SEK