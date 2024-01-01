Swedish kronor to Macedonian denars today

Convert SEK to MKD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = ден5.312 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:16
SEK to MKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MKD
1 SEK to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.39635.4675
Low5.26285.2628
Average5.32575.3868
Change-1.56%-2.17%
1 SEK to MKD stats

The performance of SEK to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.3963 and a 30 day low of 5.2628. This means the 30 day average was 5.3257. The change for SEK to MKD was -1.56.

The performance of SEK to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.4675 and a 90 day low of 5.2628. This means the 90 day average was 5.3868. The change for SEK to MKD was -2.17.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.06811.04284.4461.3964.107
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65389.121.4744.334
1 GBP1.2661.19918.94513.975106.8791.7675.198
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56211.9480.1980.581

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Macedonian Denar
1 SEK5.31232 MKD
5 SEK26.56160 MKD
10 SEK53.12320 MKD
20 SEK106.24640 MKD
50 SEK265.61600 MKD
100 SEK531.23200 MKD
250 SEK1,328.08000 MKD
500 SEK2,656.16000 MKD
1000 SEK5,312.32000 MKD
2000 SEK10,624.64000 MKD
5000 SEK26,561.60000 MKD
10000 SEK53,123.20000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Swedish Krona
1 MKD0.18824 SEK
5 MKD0.94121 SEK
10 MKD1.88242 SEK
20 MKD3.76484 SEK
50 MKD9.41210 SEK
100 MKD18.82420 SEK
250 MKD47.06050 SEK
500 MKD94.12100 SEK
1000 MKD188.24200 SEK
2000 MKD376.48400 SEK
5000 MKD941.21000 SEK
10000 MKD1,882.42000 SEK