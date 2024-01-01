Malaysian ringgits to Macedonian denars today

Convert MYR to MKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
12,678.90 mkd

RM1.000 MYR = ден12.68 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to MKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.678912.6789
Low12.066812.0445
Average12.173712.1417
Change4.96%4.99%
1 MYR to MKD stats

The performance of MYR to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.6789 and a 30 day low of 12.0668. This means the 30 day average was 12.1737. The change for MYR to MKD was 4.96.

The performance of MYR to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.6789 and a 90 day low of 12.0445. This means the 90 day average was 12.1417. The change for MYR to MKD was 4.99.

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Macedonian Denar
1 MYR12.67890 MKD
5 MYR63.39450 MKD
10 MYR126.78900 MKD
20 MYR253.57800 MKD
50 MYR633.94500 MKD
100 MYR1,267.89000 MKD
250 MYR3,169.72500 MKD
500 MYR6,339.45000 MKD
1000 MYR12,678.90000 MKD
2000 MYR25,357.80000 MKD
5000 MYR63,394.50000 MKD
10000 MYR126,789.00000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MKD0.07887 MYR
5 MKD0.39435 MYR
10 MKD0.78871 MYR
20 MKD1.57742 MYR
50 MKD3.94355 MYR
100 MKD7.88709 MYR
250 MKD19.71772 MYR
500 MKD39.43545 MYR
1000 MKD78.87090 MYR
2000 MKD157.74180 MYR
5000 MKD394.35450 MYR
10000 MKD788.70900 MYR