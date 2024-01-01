Turkish liras to Macedonian denars today

Convert TRY to MKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
1,714.52 mkd

TL1.000 TRY = ден1.715 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TRY to MKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TRY to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.74311.7747
Low1.70051.7005
Average1.71881.7463
Change-1.64%-3.39%
View full history

1 TRY to MKD stats

The performance of TRY to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7431 and a 30 day low of 1.7005. This means the 30 day average was 1.7188. The change for TRY to MKD was -1.64.

The performance of TRY to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7747 and a 90 day low of 1.7005. This means the 90 day average was 1.7463. The change for TRY to MKD was -3.39.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.721.3883.67348.691
1 EUR1.09110.853304.2891.3381.5154.00753.122
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.629107.0521.7754.69762.262
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Macedonian Denar
1 TRY1.71452 MKD
5 TRY8.57260 MKD
10 TRY17.14520 MKD
20 TRY34.29040 MKD
50 TRY85.72600 MKD
100 TRY171.45200 MKD
250 TRY428.63000 MKD
500 TRY857.26000 MKD
1000 TRY1,714.52000 MKD
2000 TRY3,429.04000 MKD
5000 TRY8,572.60000 MKD
10000 TRY17,145.20000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Turkish Lira
1 MKD0.58325 TRY
5 MKD2.91627 TRY
10 MKD5.83253 TRY
20 MKD11.66506 TRY
50 MKD29.16265 TRY
100 MKD58.32530 TRY
250 MKD145.81325 TRY
500 MKD291.62650 TRY
1000 MKD583.25300 TRY
2000 MKD1,166.50600 TRY
5000 MKD2,916.26500 TRY
10000 MKD5,832.53000 TRY