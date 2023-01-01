1 Turkish lira to Macedonian denars

Convert TRY to MKD at the real exchange rate

1 try
2.13 mkd

1.00000 TRY = 2.12796 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:39 UTC
TRY to MKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 MKD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865651.050787.4761.443871.659870.9634518.8836
1GBP1.155211.2138101.0551.6681.917541.1129821.8149
1USD0.951750.823859183.2551.37421.579780.9169517.9724
1INR0.01143170.009895610.012011310.01650590.01897520.01101380.215872

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Macedonian Denar
1 TRY2.12796 MKD
5 TRY10.63980 MKD
10 TRY21.27960 MKD
20 TRY42.55920 MKD
50 TRY106.39800 MKD
100 TRY212.79600 MKD
250 TRY531.99000 MKD
500 TRY1063.98000 MKD
1000 TRY2127.96000 MKD
2000 TRY4255.92000 MKD
5000 TRY10639.80000 MKD
10000 TRY21279.60000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Turkish Lira
1 MKD0.46993 TRY
5 MKD2.34967 TRY
10 MKD4.69934 TRY
20 MKD9.39868 TRY
50 MKD23.49670 TRY
100 MKD46.99340 TRY
250 MKD117.48350 TRY
500 MKD234.96700 TRY
1000 MKD469.93400 TRY
2000 MKD939.86800 TRY
5000 MKD2349.67000 TRY
10000 MKD4699.34000 TRY