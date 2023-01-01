100 Macedonian denars to Turkish liras

Convert MKD to TRY at the real exchange rate

100 mkd
46.89 try

1.00000 MKD = 0.46890 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:49 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MKD to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MKD → 0 TRY
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86631.046387.08261.434691.660530.964418.7267
1GBP1.1543311.2078100.5241.656141.916841.1132421.6172
1USD0.955750.827952183.22911.37121.587050.921917.898
1INR0.01148330.009947860.01201510.0164750.01906840.01107670.215045

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denars

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Turkish Lira
1 MKD0.46890 TRY
5 MKD2.34448 TRY
10 MKD4.68896 TRY
20 MKD9.37792 TRY
50 MKD23.44480 TRY
100 MKD46.88960 TRY
250 MKD117.22400 TRY
500 MKD234.44800 TRY
1000 MKD468.89600 TRY
2000 MKD937.79200 TRY
5000 MKD2344.48000 TRY
10000 MKD4688.96000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Macedonian Denar
1 TRY2.13267 MKD
5 TRY10.66335 MKD
10 TRY21.32670 MKD
20 TRY42.65340 MKD
50 TRY106.63350 MKD
100 TRY213.26700 MKD
250 TRY533.16750 MKD
500 TRY1066.33500 MKD
1000 TRY2132.67000 MKD
2000 TRY4265.34000 MKD
5000 TRY10663.35000 MKD
10000 TRY21326.70000 MKD