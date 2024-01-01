Chinese yuan rmb to Macedonian denars today

Convert CNY to MKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
7,943.96 mkd

¥1.000 CNY = ден7.944 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CNY to MKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CNY to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.94407.9466
Low7.74957.7495
Average7.81227.8596
Change1.31%0.46%
View full history

1 CNY to MKD stats

The performance of CNY to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.9440 and a 30 day low of 7.7495. This means the 30 day average was 7.8122. The change for CNY to MKD was 1.31.

The performance of CNY to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.9466 and a 90 day low of 7.7495. This means the 90 day average was 7.8596. The change for CNY to MKD was 0.46.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Macedonian Denar
1 CNY7.94396 MKD
5 CNY39.71980 MKD
10 CNY79.43960 MKD
20 CNY158.87920 MKD
50 CNY397.19800 MKD
100 CNY794.39600 MKD
250 CNY1,985.99000 MKD
500 CNY3,971.98000 MKD
1000 CNY7,943.96000 MKD
2000 CNY15,887.92000 MKD
5000 CNY39,719.80000 MKD
10000 CNY79,439.60000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MKD0.12588 CNY
5 MKD0.62941 CNY
10 MKD1.25882 CNY
20 MKD2.51764 CNY
50 MKD6.29410 CNY
100 MKD12.58820 CNY
250 MKD31.47050 CNY
500 MKD62.94100 CNY
1000 MKD125.88200 CNY
2000 MKD251.76400 CNY
5000 MKD629.41000 CNY
10000 MKD1,258.82000 CNY