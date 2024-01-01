2,000 Macedonian denars to Chinese yuan rmb
Convert MKD to CNY at the real exchange rate
MKD to CNY conversion chart
1 MKD = 0.12386 CNY
0
|1 MKD to CNY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1261
|0.1293
|Low
|0.1236
|0.1236
|Average
|0.1249
|0.1263
|Change
|-1.04%
|-3.83%
|View full history
1 MKD to CNY stats
The performance of MKD to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1261 and a 30 day low of 0.1236. This means the 30 day average was 0.1249. The change for MKD to CNY was -1.04.
The performance of MKD to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1293 and a 90 day low of 0.1236. This means the 90 day average was 0.1263. The change for MKD to CNY was -3.83.
|Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Macedonian Denar
|1 CNY
|8.07346 MKD
|5 CNY
|40.36730 MKD
|10 CNY
|80.73460 MKD
|20 CNY
|161.46920 MKD
|50 CNY
|403.67300 MKD
|100 CNY
|807.34600 MKD
|250 CNY
|2,018.36500 MKD
|500 CNY
|4,036.73000 MKD
|1000 CNY
|8,073.46000 MKD
|2000 CNY
|16,146.92000 MKD
|5000 CNY
|40,367.30000 MKD
|10000 CNY
|80,734.60000 MKD