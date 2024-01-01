Macedonian denars to South African rand today

Convert MKD to ZAR at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = R0.3097 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:46
MKD to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ZAR
1 MKD to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.31340.3236
Low0.30090.3009
Average0.30980.3138
Change0.52%-3.37%
1 MKD to ZAR stats

The performance of MKD to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3134 and a 30 day low of 0.3009. This means the 30 day average was 0.3098. The change for MKD to ZAR was 0.52.

The performance of MKD to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3236 and a 90 day low of 0.3009. This means the 90 day average was 0.3138. The change for MKD to ZAR was -3.37.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / South African Rand
1 MKD0.30975 ZAR
5 MKD1.54874 ZAR
10 MKD3.09747 ZAR
20 MKD6.19494 ZAR
50 MKD15.48735 ZAR
100 MKD30.97470 ZAR
250 MKD77.43675 ZAR
500 MKD154.87350 ZAR
1000 MKD309.74700 ZAR
2000 MKD619.49400 ZAR
5000 MKD1,548.73500 ZAR
10000 MKD3,097.47000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Macedonian Denar
1 ZAR3.22844 MKD
5 ZAR16.14220 MKD
10 ZAR32.28440 MKD
20 ZAR64.56880 MKD
50 ZAR161.42200 MKD
100 ZAR322.84400 MKD
250 ZAR807.11000 MKD
500 ZAR1,614.22000 MKD
1000 ZAR3,228.44000 MKD
2000 ZAR6,456.88000 MKD
5000 ZAR16,142.20000 MKD
10000 ZAR32,284.40000 MKD