British pounds sterling to South African rand today

Convert GBP to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
23,414.30 zar

£1.000 GBP = R23.41 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

GBP to ZAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 GBP to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High23.756524.2594
Low23.194922.7201
Average23.456723.3755
Change0.49%0.69%
View full history

1 GBP to ZAR stats

The performance of GBP to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.7565 and a 30 day low of 23.1949. This means the 30 day average was 23.4567. The change for GBP to ZAR was 0.49.

The performance of GBP to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.2594 and a 90 day low of 22.7201. This means the 90 day average was 23.3755. The change for GBP to ZAR was 0.69.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / South African Rand
1 GBP23.41430 ZAR
5 GBP117.07150 ZAR
10 GBP234.14300 ZAR
20 GBP468.28600 ZAR
50 GBP1,170.71500 ZAR
100 GBP2,341.43000 ZAR
250 GBP5,853.57500 ZAR
500 GBP11,707.15000 ZAR
1000 GBP23,414.30000 ZAR
2000 GBP46,828.60000 ZAR
5000 GBP117,071.50000 ZAR
10000 GBP234,143.00000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / British Pound Sterling
1 ZAR0.04271 GBP
5 ZAR0.21354 GBP
10 ZAR0.42709 GBP
20 ZAR0.85418 GBP
50 ZAR2.13545 GBP
100 ZAR4.27089 GBP
250 ZAR10.67723 GBP
500 ZAR21.35445 GBP
1000 ZAR42.70890 GBP
2000 ZAR85.41780 GBP
5000 ZAR213.54450 GBP
10000 ZAR427.08900 GBP