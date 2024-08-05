Turkish liras to South African rand today

Convert TRY to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
552.48 zar

TL1.000 TRY = R0.5525 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:02
TRY to ZAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.56060.5874
Low0.54330.5433
Average0.55190.5618
Change-0.78%-3.70%
1 TRY to ZAR stats

The performance of TRY to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5606 and a 30 day low of 0.5433. This means the 30 day average was 0.5519. The change for TRY to ZAR was -0.78.

The performance of TRY to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5874 and a 90 day low of 0.5433. This means the 90 day average was 0.5618. The change for TRY to ZAR was -3.70.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7371.3883.67348.688
1 EUR1.09110.853304.29491.3611.5154.00753.121
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.602107.0661.7754.69662.252
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / South African Rand
1 TRY0.55248 ZAR
5 TRY2.76239 ZAR
10 TRY5.52478 ZAR
20 TRY11.04956 ZAR
50 TRY27.62390 ZAR
100 TRY55.24780 ZAR
250 TRY138.11950 ZAR
500 TRY276.23900 ZAR
1000 TRY552.47800 ZAR
2000 TRY1,104.95600 ZAR
5000 TRY2,762.39000 ZAR
10000 TRY5,524.78000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Turkish Lira
1 ZAR1.81003 TRY
5 ZAR9.05015 TRY
10 ZAR18.10030 TRY
20 ZAR36.20060 TRY
50 ZAR90.50150 TRY
100 ZAR181.00300 TRY
250 ZAR452.50750 TRY
500 ZAR905.01500 TRY
1000 ZAR1,810.03000 TRY
2000 ZAR3,620.06000 TRY
5000 ZAR9,050.15000 TRY
10000 ZAR18,100.30000 TRY