Malaysian ringgits to South African rand today

Convert MYR to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
4,070.64 zar

RM1.000 MYR = R4.071 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to ZAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.07064.0706
Low3.84443.8079
Average3.91043.9075
Change5.48%4.45%
1 MYR to ZAR stats

The performance of MYR to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.0706 and a 30 day low of 3.8444. This means the 30 day average was 3.9104. The change for MYR to ZAR was 5.48.

The performance of MYR to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.0706 and a 90 day low of 3.8079. This means the 90 day average was 3.9075. The change for MYR to ZAR was 4.45.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / South African Rand
1 MYR4.07064 ZAR
5 MYR20.35320 ZAR
10 MYR40.70640 ZAR
20 MYR81.41280 ZAR
50 MYR203.53200 ZAR
100 MYR407.06400 ZAR
250 MYR1,017.66000 ZAR
500 MYR2,035.32000 ZAR
1000 MYR4,070.64000 ZAR
2000 MYR8,141.28000 ZAR
5000 MYR20,353.20000 ZAR
10000 MYR40,706.40000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Malaysian Ringgit
1 ZAR0.24566 MYR
5 ZAR1.22831 MYR
10 ZAR2.45662 MYR
20 ZAR4.91324 MYR
50 ZAR12.28310 MYR
100 ZAR24.56620 MYR
250 ZAR61.41550 MYR
500 ZAR122.83100 MYR
1000 ZAR245.66200 MYR
2000 ZAR491.32400 MYR
5000 ZAR1,228.31000 MYR
10000 ZAR2,456.62000 MYR