1 Malaysian ringgit to South African rand

Convert MYR to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1 myr
4.07 zar

1.00000 MYR = 4.07100 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:37 UTC
MYR to ZAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 ZAR
Mid market rate

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / South African Rand
1 MYR4.07100 ZAR
5 MYR20.35500 ZAR
10 MYR40.71000 ZAR
20 MYR81.42000 ZAR
50 MYR203.55000 ZAR
100 MYR407.10000 ZAR
250 MYR1017.75000 ZAR
500 MYR2035.50000 ZAR
1000 MYR4071.00000 ZAR
2000 MYR8142.00000 ZAR
5000 MYR20355.00000 ZAR
10000 MYR40710.00000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Malaysian Ringgit
1 ZAR0.24564 MYR
5 ZAR1.22820 MYR
10 ZAR2.45640 MYR
20 ZAR4.91280 MYR
50 ZAR12.28200 MYR
100 ZAR24.56400 MYR
250 ZAR61.41000 MYR
500 ZAR122.82000 MYR
1000 ZAR245.64000 MYR
2000 ZAR491.28000 MYR
5000 ZAR1228.20000 MYR
10000 ZAR2456.40000 MYR