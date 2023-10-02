1 thousand Malaysian ringgits to South African rand

Convert MYR to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
4,072.94 zar

1.00000 MYR = 4.07294 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:38 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Save when you send money abroad

MYR to ZAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 ZAR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865251.049187.26821.437161.659710.964118.9308
1GBP1.1557411.21245100.8561.660941.918131.1142421.8784
1USD0.95320.824776183.18391.36991.582030.91918.0448
1INR0.01145890.00991510.012021610.01646830.01901840.01104780.216927

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / South African Rand
1 MYR4.07294 ZAR
5 MYR20.36470 ZAR
10 MYR40.72940 ZAR
20 MYR81.45880 ZAR
50 MYR203.64700 ZAR
100 MYR407.29400 ZAR
250 MYR1018.23500 ZAR
500 MYR2036.47000 ZAR
1000 MYR4072.94000 ZAR
2000 MYR8145.88000 ZAR
5000 MYR20364.70000 ZAR
10000 MYR40729.40000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Malaysian Ringgit
1 ZAR0.24552 MYR
5 ZAR1.22761 MYR
10 ZAR2.45523 MYR
20 ZAR4.91046 MYR
50 ZAR12.27615 MYR
100 ZAR24.55230 MYR
250 ZAR61.38075 MYR
500 ZAR122.76150 MYR
1000 ZAR245.52300 MYR
2000 ZAR491.04600 MYR
5000 ZAR1227.61500 MYR
10000 ZAR2455.23000 MYR