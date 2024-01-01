Singapore Dollar (SGD)
The Singapore dollar is the official currency of Singapore. Its symbol is normally shown as $, although S$ is also used to avoid confusion with other dollar currencies. Its currency code is SGD. The dollar is fiat money and is considered the second-best currency for long-term investors (just after the New Zealand dollar). The most popular Singapore dollar exchange is with the Indian rupee. The dollar’s conversion factor has 6 significant digits.
Currency name
Singapore Dollar
Currency symbol
S$
SGD exchange rates
|USD
|IDR
|EUR
|AUD
|GBP
|INR
|CNY
|MYR
|From SGD
|0.75378
|12211.20000
|0.69087
|1.15761
|0.58866
|63.16720
|5.40418
|3.38597
|To SGD
|1.32665
|0.00008
|1.44744
|0.86385
|1.69878
|0.01583
|0.18504
|0.29534
