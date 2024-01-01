Singapore dollars to Netherlands Antillean guilders today

Convert SGD to ANG at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = ƒ1.333 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:43
SGD to ANG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ANG
1 SGD to ANGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.36281.3979
Low1.32961.3296
Average1.34731.3669
Change-1.94%-3.09%
1 SGD to ANG stats

The performance of SGD to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3628 and a 30 day low of 1.3296. This means the 30 day average was 1.3473. The change for SGD to ANG was -1.94.

The performance of SGD to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3979 and a 90 day low of 1.3296. This means the 90 day average was 1.3669. The change for SGD to ANG was -3.09.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 SGD1.33323 ANG
5 SGD6.66615 ANG
10 SGD13.33230 ANG
20 SGD26.66460 ANG
50 SGD66.66150 ANG
100 SGD133.32300 ANG
250 SGD333.30750 ANG
500 SGD666.61500 ANG
1000 SGD1,333.23000 ANG
2000 SGD2,666.46000 ANG
5000 SGD6,666.15000 ANG
10000 SGD13,332.30000 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Singapore Dollar
1 ANG0.75006 SGD
5 ANG3.75028 SGD
10 ANG7.50056 SGD
20 ANG15.00112 SGD
50 ANG37.50280 SGD
100 ANG75.00560 SGD
250 ANG187.51400 SGD
500 ANG375.02800 SGD
1000 ANG750.05600 SGD
2000 ANG1,500.11200 SGD
5000 ANG3,750.28000 SGD
10000 ANG7,500.56000 SGD