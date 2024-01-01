Singapore dollars to Netherlands Antillean guilders today
Convert SGD to ANG at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
SGD to ANG conversion chart
1 SGD = 1.37033 ANG
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 SGD to ANG
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1.3760
|1.3760
|Low
|1.3493
|1.3172
|Average
|1.3631
|1.3396
|Change
|1.49%
|3.18%
|View full history
1 SGD to ANG stats
The performance of SGD to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3760 and a 30 day low of 1.3493. This means the 30 day average was 1.3631. The change for SGD to ANG was 1.49.
The performance of SGD to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3760 and a 90 day low of 1.3172. This means the 90 day average was 1.3396. The change for SGD to ANG was 3.18.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Singapore dollars to Netherlands Antillean guilders
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ANG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to ANG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Singapore dollar
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
|1 SGD
|1.37033 ANG
|5 SGD
|6.85165 ANG
|10 SGD
|13.70330 ANG
|20 SGD
|27.40660 ANG
|50 SGD
|68.51650 ANG
|100 SGD
|137.03300 ANG
|250 SGD
|342.58250 ANG
|500 SGD
|685.16500 ANG
|1000 SGD
|1,370.33000 ANG
|2000 SGD
|2,740.66000 ANG
|5000 SGD
|6,851.65000 ANG
|10000 SGD
|13,703.30000 ANG
|Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Singapore Dollar
|1 ANG
|0.72975 SGD
|5 ANG
|3.64875 SGD
|10 ANG
|7.29749 SGD
|20 ANG
|14.59498 SGD
|50 ANG
|36.48745 SGD
|100 ANG
|72.97490 SGD
|250 ANG
|182.43725 SGD
|500 ANG
|364.87450 SGD
|1000 ANG
|729.74900 SGD
|2000 ANG
|1,459.49800 SGD
|5000 ANG
|3,648.74500 SGD
|10000 ANG
|7,297.49000 SGD