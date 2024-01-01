Hungarian forints to Netherlands Antillean guilders today

Convert HUF to ANG at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
49.45 ang

1.000 HUF = 0.004945 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9170.7831.351.3418.69483.0951.522
1 EUR1.09110.8541.4731.46220.39190.6361.66
1 GBP1.2771.17111.7251.71223.878106.1371.944
1 CAD0.7410.6790.5810.99213.84561.5431.127

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Netherlands Antillean guilders

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ANG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to ANG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
2000 HUF9.89040 ANG
5000 HUF24.72600 ANG
10000 HUF49.45200 ANG
15000 HUF74.17800 ANG
20000 HUF98.90400 ANG
30000 HUF148.35600 ANG
40000 HUF197.80800 ANG
50000 HUF247.26000 ANG
60000 HUF296.71200 ANG
100000 HUF494.52000 ANG
150000 HUF741.78000 ANG
200000 HUF989.04000 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Hungarian Forint
1 ANG202.21600 HUF
5 ANG1,011.08000 HUF
10 ANG2,022.16000 HUF
20 ANG4,044.32000 HUF
50 ANG10,110.80000 HUF
100 ANG20,221.60000 HUF
250 ANG50,554.00000 HUF
500 ANG101,108.00000 HUF
1000 ANG202,216.00000 HUF
2000 ANG404,432.00000 HUF
5000 ANG1,011,080.00000 HUF
10000 ANG2,022,160.00000 HUF