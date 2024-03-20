Hungarian forints to Singapore dollars today

Convert HUF to SGD at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
37.05 sgd

1.000 HUF = 0.003705 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:03
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6571.4731.6590.96718.205
1 GBP1.17111.278106.1671.7251.9431.13221.32
1 USD0.9170.783183.0991.351.5210.88616.688
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Singapore Dollar
2000 HUF7.41098 SGD
5000 HUF18.52745 SGD
10000 HUF37.05490 SGD
15000 HUF55.58235 SGD
20000 HUF74.10980 SGD
30000 HUF111.16470 SGD
40000 HUF148.21960 SGD
50000 HUF185.27450 SGD
60000 HUF222.32940 SGD
100000 HUF370.54900 SGD
150000 HUF555.82350 SGD
200000 HUF741.09800 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Hungarian Forint
1 SGD269.87000 HUF
5 SGD1,349.35000 HUF
10 SGD2,698.70000 HUF
20 SGD5,397.40000 HUF
50 SGD13,493.50000 HUF
100 SGD26,987.00000 HUF
250 SGD67,467.50000 HUF
500 SGD134,935.00000 HUF
1000 SGD269,870.00000 HUF
2000 SGD539,740.00000 HUF
5000 SGD1,349,350.00000 HUF
10000 SGD2,698,700.00000 HUF