Swiss francs to Singapore dollars today

Convert CHF to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
1,510.21 sgd

1.000 CHF = 1.510 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:48
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.3111.4761.6640.96618.257
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6871.7271.9481.13121.365
1 USD0.920.786183.0911.3581.5310.88916.797
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Singapore Dollar
1 CHF1.51021 SGD
5 CHF7.55105 SGD
10 CHF15.10210 SGD
20 CHF30.20420 SGD
50 CHF75.51050 SGD
100 CHF151.02100 SGD
250 CHF377.55250 SGD
500 CHF755.10500 SGD
1000 CHF1,510.21000 SGD
2000 CHF3,020.42000 SGD
5000 CHF7,551.05000 SGD
10000 CHF15,102.10000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 SGD0.66216 CHF
5 SGD3.31081 CHF
10 SGD6.62161 CHF
20 SGD13.24322 CHF
50 SGD33.10805 CHF
100 SGD66.21610 CHF
250 SGD165.54025 CHF
500 SGD331.08050 CHF
1000 SGD662.16100 CHF
2000 SGD1,324.32200 CHF
5000 SGD3,310.80500 CHF
10000 SGD6,621.61000 CHF