1,000 sek
126.74 sgd

kr1.000 SEK = S$0.1267 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
SEK to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SGD
1 SEK to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12820.1298
Low0.12510.1239
Average0.12670.1272
Change1.28%-2.27%
1 SEK to SGD stats

The performance of SEK to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1282 and a 30 day low of 0.1251. This means the 30 day average was 0.1267. The change for SEK to SGD was 1.28.

The performance of SEK to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1298 and a 90 day low of 0.1239. This means the 90 day average was 0.1272. The change for SEK to SGD was -2.27.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Singapore Dollar
1 SEK0.12674 SGD
5 SEK0.63372 SGD
10 SEK1.26743 SGD
20 SEK2.53486 SGD
50 SEK6.33715 SGD
100 SEK12.67430 SGD
250 SEK31.68575 SGD
500 SEK63.37150 SGD
1000 SEK126.74300 SGD
2000 SEK253.48600 SGD
5000 SEK633.71500 SGD
10000 SEK1,267.43000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 SGD7.89001 SEK
5 SGD39.45005 SEK
10 SGD78.90010 SEK
20 SGD157.80020 SEK
50 SGD394.50050 SEK
100 SGD789.00100 SEK
250 SGD1,972.50250 SEK
500 SGD3,945.00500 SEK
1000 SGD7,890.01000 SEK
2000 SGD15,780.02000 SEK
5000 SGD39,450.05000 SEK
10000 SGD78,900.10000 SEK