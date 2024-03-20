British pounds sterling to Norwegian kroner today

Convert GBP to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
13,546 nok

1.000 GBP = 13.55 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:25
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.9283.0351.532151.5251.3580.8891.655
1 EUR1.087190.2251.664164.651.4750.9661.799
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.8250.0160.0110.02
1 AUD0.6530.60154.209198.9230.8860.5811.081

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Norwegian Krone
1 GBP13.54600 NOK
5 GBP67.73000 NOK
10 GBP135.46000 NOK
20 GBP270.92000 NOK
50 GBP677.30000 NOK
100 GBP1,354.60000 NOK
250 GBP3,386.50000 NOK
500 GBP6,773.00000 NOK
1000 GBP13,546.00000 NOK
2000 GBP27,092.00000 NOK
5000 GBP67,730.00000 NOK
10000 GBP135,460.00000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / British Pound Sterling
1 NOK0.07382 GBP
5 NOK0.36911 GBP
10 NOK0.73823 GBP
20 NOK1.47645 GBP
50 NOK3.69113 GBP
100 NOK7.38225 GBP
250 NOK18.45563 GBP
500 NOK36.91125 GBP
1000 NOK73.82250 GBP
2000 NOK147.64500 GBP
5000 NOK369.11250 GBP
10000 NOK738.22500 GBP