Bulgarian levs to Norwegian kroner today

Convert BGN to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
5,927.19 nok

1.000 BGN = 5.927 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:40
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Norwegian Krone
1 BGN5.92719 NOK
5 BGN29.63595 NOK
10 BGN59.27190 NOK
20 BGN118.54380 NOK
50 BGN296.35950 NOK
100 BGN592.71900 NOK
250 BGN1,481.79750 NOK
500 BGN2,963.59500 NOK
1000 BGN5,927.19000 NOK
2000 BGN11,854.38000 NOK
5000 BGN29,635.95000 NOK
10000 BGN59,271.90000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Bulgarian Lev
1 NOK0.16871 BGN
5 NOK0.84357 BGN
10 NOK1.68714 BGN
20 NOK3.37428 BGN
50 NOK8.43570 BGN
100 NOK16.87140 BGN
250 NOK42.17850 BGN
500 NOK84.35700 BGN
1000 NOK168.71400 BGN
2000 NOK337.42800 BGN
5000 NOK843.57000 BGN
10000 NOK1,687.14000 BGN