Bulgarian lev to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Norwegian kroner is currently 6.033 today, reflecting a -0.362% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -1.253% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 6.198 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 6.012 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.541% increase in value.