Chinese yuan rmb to Norwegian kroner today

Convert CNY to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
1,484.47 nok

1.000 CNY = 1.484 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:42
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8241.3590.9230.7881.53483.2111.344
1 HKD0.12810.1740.1180.1010.19610.6360.172
1 CAD0.7365.75610.6790.581.12961.2230.989
1 EUR1.0848.4811.47310.8551.66390.2011.457

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Norwegian Krone
1 CNY1.48447 NOK
5 CNY7.42235 NOK
10 CNY14.84470 NOK
20 CNY29.68940 NOK
50 CNY74.22350 NOK
100 CNY148.44700 NOK
250 CNY371.11750 NOK
500 CNY742.23500 NOK
1000 CNY1,484.47000 NOK
2000 CNY2,968.94000 NOK
5000 CNY7,422.35000 NOK
10000 CNY14,844.70000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 NOK0.67364 CNY
5 NOK3.36820 CNY
10 NOK6.73640 CNY
20 NOK13.47280 CNY
50 NOK33.68200 CNY
100 NOK67.36400 CNY
250 NOK168.41000 CNY
500 NOK336.82000 CNY
1000 NOK673.64000 CNY
2000 NOK1,347.28000 CNY
5000 NOK3,368.20000 CNY
10000 NOK6,736.40000 CNY