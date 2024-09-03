Singapore dollars to Norwegian kroner today

Convert SGD to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
8,179.90 nok

S$1.000 SGD = kr8.180 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:24
SGD to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

NOK
1 SGD to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.30158.3015
Low8.04037.7859
Average8.12458.0175
Change-1.07%4.29%
1 SGD to NOK stats

The performance of SGD to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.3015 and a 30 day low of 8.0403. This means the 30 day average was 8.1245. The change for SGD to NOK was -1.07.

The performance of SGD to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.3015 and a 90 day low of 7.7859. This means the 90 day average was 8.0175. The change for SGD to NOK was 4.29.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Singapore dollars to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 SGD8.17990 NOK
5 SGD40.89950 NOK
10 SGD81.79900 NOK
20 SGD163.59800 NOK
50 SGD408.99500 NOK
100 SGD817.99000 NOK
250 SGD2,044.97500 NOK
500 SGD4,089.95000 NOK
1000 SGD8,179.90000 NOK
2000 SGD16,359.80000 NOK
5000 SGD40,899.50000 NOK
10000 SGD81,799.00000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Singapore Dollar
1 NOK0.12225 SGD
5 NOK0.61126 SGD
10 NOK1.22251 SGD
20 NOK2.44502 SGD
50 NOK6.11255 SGD
100 NOK12.22510 SGD
250 NOK30.56275 SGD
500 NOK61.12550 SGD
1000 NOK122.25100 SGD
2000 NOK244.50200 SGD
5000 NOK611.25500 SGD
10000 NOK1,222.51000 SGD