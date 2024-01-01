Indonesian rupiahs to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert IDR to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
301.43 myr

1.000 IDR = 0.0003014 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:15
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Malaysian Ringgit
1 IDR0.00030 MYR
5 IDR0.00151 MYR
10 IDR0.00301 MYR
20 IDR0.00603 MYR
50 IDR0.01507 MYR
100 IDR0.03014 MYR
250 IDR0.07536 MYR
500 IDR0.15072 MYR
1000 IDR0.30143 MYR
2000 IDR0.60286 MYR
5000 IDR1.50716 MYR
10000 IDR3.01432 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MYR3,317.50000 IDR
5 MYR16,587.50000 IDR
10 MYR33,175.00000 IDR
20 MYR66,350.00000 IDR
50 MYR165,875.00000 IDR
100 MYR331,750.00000 IDR
250 MYR829,375.00000 IDR
500 MYR1,658,750.00000 IDR
1000 MYR3,317,500.00000 IDR
2000 MYR6,635,000.00000 IDR
5000 MYR16,587,500.00000 IDR
10000 MYR33,175,000.00000 IDR