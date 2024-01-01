1 thousand Indonesian rupiahs to Malaysian ringgits

Convert IDR to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 idr
0.28 myr

Rp1.000 IDR = RM0.0002814 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:56
IDR to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MYR
1 IDR to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00030.0003
Low0.00030.0003
Average0.00030.0003
Change1.38%-2.47%
1 IDR to MYR stats

The performance of IDR to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0003 and a 30 day low of 0.0003. This means the 30 day average was 0.0003. The change for IDR to MYR was 1.38.

The performance of IDR to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0003 and a 90 day low of 0.0003. This means the 90 day average was 0.0003. The change for IDR to MYR was -2.47.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9680.9071.3091.491.3550.7647.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10392.61211.4441.6431.4950.8428.602
1 SGD0.76464.1440.69311.1381.0350.5835.958

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Malaysian ringgits

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Malaysian Ringgit
1 IDR0.00028 MYR
5 IDR0.00141 MYR
10 IDR0.00281 MYR
20 IDR0.00563 MYR
50 IDR0.01407 MYR
100 IDR0.02814 MYR
250 IDR0.07035 MYR
500 IDR0.14071 MYR
1000 IDR0.28142 MYR
2000 IDR0.56283 MYR
5000 IDR1.40709 MYR
10000 IDR2.81417 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MYR3,553.44000 IDR
5 MYR17,767.20000 IDR
10 MYR35,534.40000 IDR
20 MYR71,068.80000 IDR
50 MYR177,672.00000 IDR
100 MYR355,344.00000 IDR
250 MYR888,360.00000 IDR
500 MYR1,776,720.00000 IDR
1000 MYR3,553,440.00000 IDR
2000 MYR7,106,880.00000 IDR
5000 MYR17,767,200.00000 IDR
10000 MYR35,534,400.00000 IDR