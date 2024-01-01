Indian rupees to Malaysian ringgits today

1.000 INR = 0.05706 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:40
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2621.4751.6650.96618.259
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6521.7271.9481.13121.372
1 USD0.920.786183.0571.3581.5320.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Malaysian Ringgit
1 INR0.05706 MYR
5 INR0.28529 MYR
10 INR0.57057 MYR
20 INR1.14115 MYR
50 INR2.85288 MYR
100 INR5.70575 MYR
250 INR14.26438 MYR
500 INR28.52875 MYR
1000 INR57.05750 MYR
2000 INR114.11500 MYR
5000 INR285.28750 MYR
10000 INR570.57500 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Indian Rupee
1 MYR17.52620 INR
5 MYR87.63100 INR
10 MYR175.26200 INR
20 MYR350.52400 INR
50 MYR876.31000 INR
100 MYR1,752.62000 INR
250 MYR4,381.55000 INR
500 MYR8,763.10000 INR
1000 MYR17,526.20000 INR
2000 MYR35,052.40000 INR
5000 MYR87,631.00000 INR
10000 MYR175,262.00000 INR