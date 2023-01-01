250 Indian rupees to Malaysian ringgits

Convert INR to MYR at the real exchange rate

250 inr
14.04 myr

1.00000 INR = 0.05615 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:22
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87141.088590.68781.491411.663740.9626518.6946
1 GBP1.1475811.24915104.0721.711521.909291.1047221.4537
1 USD0.91870.800544183.31451.370151.528470.8843517.1746
1 INR0.01102680.00960870.012002710.01644550.01834580.01061460.206142

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Malaysian Ringgit
1 INR0.05615 MYR
5 INR0.28074 MYR
10 INR0.56149 MYR
20 INR1.12297 MYR
50 INR2.80744 MYR
100 INR5.61487 MYR
250 INR14.03718 MYR
500 INR28.07435 MYR
1000 INR56.14870 MYR
2000 INR112.29740 MYR
5000 INR280.74350 MYR
10000 INR561.48700 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Indian Rupee
1 MYR17.80990 INR
5 MYR89.04950 INR
10 MYR178.09900 INR
20 MYR356.19800 INR
50 MYR890.49500 INR
100 MYR1780.99000 INR
250 MYR4452.47500 INR
500 MYR8904.95000 INR
1000 MYR17809.90000 INR
2000 MYR35619.80000 INR
5000 MYR89049.50000 INR
10000 MYR178099.00000 INR