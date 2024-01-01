United Arab Emirates dirhams to Singapore dollars today

Convert AED to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
365.66 sgd

1.000 AED = 0.3657 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:13
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.321.4761.6640.96718.259
1 GBP1.1711.272105.7111.7271.9481.13121.371
1 USD0.920.786183.1061.3581.5320.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Singapore Dollar
1 AED0.36566 SGD
5 AED1.82828 SGD
10 AED3.65655 SGD
20 AED7.31310 SGD
50 AED18.28275 SGD
100 AED36.56550 SGD
250 AED91.41375 SGD
500 AED182.82750 SGD
1000 AED365.65500 SGD
2000 AED731.31000 SGD
5000 AED1,828.27500 SGD
10000 AED3,656.55000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SGD2.73482 AED
5 SGD13.67410 AED
10 SGD27.34820 AED
20 SGD54.69640 AED
50 SGD136.74100 AED
100 SGD273.48200 AED
250 SGD683.70500 AED
500 SGD1,367.41000 AED
1000 SGD2,734.82000 AED
2000 SGD5,469.64000 AED
5000 SGD13,674.10000 AED
10000 SGD27,348.20000 AED