Euros to Philippine pesos today

Convert EUR to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
60,998.90 php

1.000 EUR = 61.00 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2281.4751.6640.96618.259
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6241.7271.9481.13121.375
1 USD0.920.786183.0221.3571.5310.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Philippine Peso
1 EUR60.99890 PHP
5 EUR304.99450 PHP
10 EUR609.98900 PHP
20 EUR1,219.97800 PHP
50 EUR3,049.94500 PHP
100 EUR6,099.89000 PHP
250 EUR15,249.72500 PHP
500 EUR30,499.45000 PHP
1000 EUR60,998.90000 PHP
2000 EUR121,997.80000 PHP
5000 EUR304,994.50000 PHP
10000 EUR609,989.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Euro
1 PHP0.01639 EUR
5 PHP0.08197 EUR
10 PHP0.16394 EUR
20 PHP0.32787 EUR
50 PHP0.81969 EUR
100 PHP1.63937 EUR
250 PHP4.09843 EUR
500 PHP8.19685 EUR
1000 PHP16.39370 EUR
2000 PHP32.78740 EUR
5000 PHP81.96850 EUR
10000 PHP163.93700 EUR