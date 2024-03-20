Czech korunas to Philippine pesos today

Convert CZK to PHP at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
24,118.90 php

1.000 CZK = 2.412 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:43
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2081.4731.6630.96618.252
1 GBP1.17111.269105.6151.7251.9471.13121.369
1 USD0.9220.788183.2141.3591.5340.89116.837
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Philippine Peso
1 CZK2.41189 PHP
5 CZK12.05945 PHP
10 CZK24.11890 PHP
20 CZK48.23780 PHP
50 CZK120.59450 PHP
100 CZK241.18900 PHP
250 CZK602.97250 PHP
500 CZK1,205.94500 PHP
1000 CZK2,411.89000 PHP
2000 CZK4,823.78000 PHP
5000 CZK12,059.45000 PHP
10000 CZK24,118.90000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Czech Republic Koruna
1 PHP0.41461 CZK
5 PHP2.07306 CZK
10 PHP4.14612 CZK
20 PHP8.29224 CZK
50 PHP20.73060 CZK
100 PHP41.46120 CZK
250 PHP103.65300 CZK
500 PHP207.30600 CZK
1000 PHP414.61200 CZK
2000 PHP829.22400 CZK
5000 PHP2,073.06000 CZK
10000 PHP4,146.12000 CZK