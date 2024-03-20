Bulgarian levs to Philippine pesos today

Convert BGN to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
31,184.20 php

1.000 BGN = 31.18 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:41
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.1811.4751.6640.96618.256
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5691.7271.9491.13121.371
1 USD0.9220.788183.1551.361.5350.89116.834
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Philippine Peso
1 BGN31.18420 PHP
5 BGN155.92100 PHP
10 BGN311.84200 PHP
20 BGN623.68400 PHP
50 BGN1,559.21000 PHP
100 BGN3,118.42000 PHP
250 BGN7,796.05000 PHP
500 BGN15,592.10000 PHP
1000 BGN31,184.20000 PHP
2000 BGN62,368.40000 PHP
5000 BGN155,921.00000 PHP
10000 BGN311,842.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Bulgarian Lev
1 PHP0.03207 BGN
5 PHP0.16034 BGN
10 PHP0.32068 BGN
20 PHP0.64135 BGN
50 PHP1.60338 BGN
100 PHP3.20675 BGN
250 PHP8.01687 BGN
500 PHP16.03375 BGN
1000 PHP32.06750 BGN
2000 PHP64.13500 BGN
5000 PHP160.33750 BGN
10000 PHP320.67500 BGN