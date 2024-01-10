불가리아 레프 → 필리핀 페소

실제 환율로 BGN → PHP 변환

1000 bgn
31560.60 php

1.00000 BGN = 31.56060 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:25
환율 불가리아 레프 / 필리핀 페소
1 BGN31.56060 PHP
5 BGN157.80300 PHP
10 BGN315.60600 PHP
20 BGN631.21200 PHP
50 BGN1578.03000 PHP
100 BGN3156.06000 PHP
250 BGN7890.15000 PHP
500 BGN15780.30000 PHP
1000 BGN31560.60000 PHP
2000 BGN63121.20000 PHP
5000 BGN157803.00000 PHP
10000 BGN315606.00000 PHP
환율 필리핀 페소 / 불가리아 레프
1 PHP0.03169 BGN
5 PHP0.15843 BGN
10 PHP0.31685 BGN
20 PHP0.63370 BGN
50 PHP1.58425 BGN
100 PHP3.16851 BGN
250 PHP7.92128 BGN
500 PHP15.84255 BGN
1000 PHP31.68510 BGN
2000 PHP63.37020 BGN
5000 PHP158.42550 BGN
10000 PHP316.85100 BGN