홍콩 달러 → 필리핀 페소

실제 환율로 HKD → PHP 변환

1,000 hkd
7,173.97 php

1.00000 HKD = 7.17397 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:29
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.158450.78331.329351.487980.910751.33683.0052
1 CNY0.13969510.1094230.1857040.2078640.1272330.18663311.5954
1 GBP1.276659.1388411.697111.899641.162731.7056105.969
1 SGD0.7522475.384920.58923511.119330.6851381.00562.4404

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

홍콩 달러 → 필리핀 페소 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 HKD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 PHP을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 HKD → PHP 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 홍콩 달러

HKD → USD

HKD → CNY

HKD → GBP

HKD → SGD

HKD → AUD

HKD → EUR

HKD → CAD

HKD → INR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 홍콩 달러 / 필리핀 페소
100 HKD717.39700 PHP
200 HKD1434.79400 PHP
300 HKD2152.19100 PHP
500 HKD3586.98500 PHP
1000 HKD7173.97000 PHP
2000 HKD14347.94000 PHP
2500 HKD17934.92500 PHP
3000 HKD21521.91000 PHP
4000 HKD28695.88000 PHP
5000 HKD35869.85000 PHP
10000 HKD71739.70000 PHP
20000 HKD143479.40000 PHP
환율 필리핀 페소 / 홍콩 달러
1 PHP0.13939 HKD
5 PHP0.69696 HKD
10 PHP1.39393 HKD
20 PHP2.78786 HKD
50 PHP6.96965 HKD
100 PHP13.93930 HKD
250 PHP34.84825 HKD
500 PHP69.69650 HKD
1000 PHP139.39300 HKD
2000 PHP278.78600 HKD
5000 PHP696.96500 HKD
10000 PHP1393.93000 HKD