노르웨이 크로네 → 필리핀 페소

실제 환율로 NOK → PHP 변환

1,000 nok
5,412.57 php

1.00000 NOK = 5.41257 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 필리핀 페소
1 NOK5.41257 PHP
5 NOK27.06285 PHP
10 NOK54.12570 PHP
20 NOK108.25140 PHP
50 NOK270.62850 PHP
100 NOK541.25700 PHP
250 NOK1353.14250 PHP
500 NOK2706.28500 PHP
1000 NOK5412.57000 PHP
2000 NOK10825.14000 PHP
5000 NOK27062.85000 PHP
10000 NOK54125.70000 PHP
환율 필리핀 페소 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 PHP0.18476 NOK
5 PHP0.92378 NOK
10 PHP1.84755 NOK
20 PHP3.69510 NOK
50 PHP9.23775 NOK
100 PHP18.47550 NOK
250 PHP46.18875 NOK
500 PHP92.37750 NOK
1000 PHP184.75500 NOK
2000 PHP369.51000 NOK
5000 PHP923.77500 NOK
10000 PHP1847.55000 NOK