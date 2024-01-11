뉴질랜드 달러 → 필리핀 페소

실제 환율로 NZD → PHP 변환

1000 nzd
34732.20 php

1.00000 NZD = 34.73220 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:32
상위 통화

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.503190.7872470.9138583.0811.344150.85585146.135
1 AUD0.6652510.5237160.60795155.26960.8941960.56935497.2163
1 GBP1.270251.9094311.16081105.5341.707411.08715185.628
1 EUR1.094251.644870.861465190.91141.470840.936545159.915

환율 비교

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 필리핀 페소
1 NZD34.73220 PHP
5 NZD173.66100 PHP
10 NZD347.32200 PHP
20 NZD694.64400 PHP
50 NZD1736.61000 PHP
100 NZD3473.22000 PHP
250 NZD8683.05000 PHP
500 NZD17366.10000 PHP
1000 NZD34732.20000 PHP
2000 NZD69464.40000 PHP
5000 NZD173661.00000 PHP
10000 NZD347322.00000 PHP
환율 필리핀 페소 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 PHP0.02879 NZD
5 PHP0.14396 NZD
10 PHP0.28792 NZD
20 PHP0.57584 NZD
50 PHP1.43959 NZD
100 PHP2.87918 NZD
250 PHP7.19795 NZD
500 PHP14.39590 NZD
1000 PHP28.79180 NZD
2000 PHP57.58360 NZD
5000 PHP143.95900 NZD
10000 PHP287.91800 NZD