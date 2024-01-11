중국 위안화 → 필리핀 페소

실제 환율로 CNY → PHP 변환

1000 cny
7845.37 php

1.00000 CNY = 7.84537 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:55
불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

중국 위안화 → 필리핀 페소 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 PHP을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CNY → PHP 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 중국 위안화

CNY → USD

CNY → HKD

CNY → CAD

CNY → EUR

CNY → GBP

CNY → AUD

CNY → INR

CNY → SGD

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 필리핀 페소
1 CNY7.84537 PHP
5 CNY39.22685 PHP
10 CNY78.45370 PHP
20 CNY156.90740 PHP
50 CNY392.26850 PHP
100 CNY784.53700 PHP
250 CNY1961.34250 PHP
500 CNY3922.68500 PHP
1000 CNY7845.37000 PHP
2000 CNY15690.74000 PHP
5000 CNY39226.85000 PHP
10000 CNY78453.70000 PHP
환율 필리핀 페소 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 PHP0.12746 CNY
5 PHP0.63732 CNY
10 PHP1.27464 CNY
20 PHP2.54928 CNY
50 PHP6.37320 CNY
100 PHP12.74640 CNY
250 PHP31.86600 CNY
500 PHP63.73200 CNY
1000 PHP127.46400 CNY
2000 PHP254.92800 CNY
5000 PHP637.32000 CNY
10000 PHP1274.64000 CNY