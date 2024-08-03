Chinese yuan rmb to Philippine pesos today

Convert CNY to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
8,067.97 php

¥1.000 CNY = ₱8.068 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.09218.1283
Low8.01207.8845
Average8.04888.0483
Change0.22%2.33%
1 CNY to PHP stats

The performance of CNY to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.0921 and a 30 day low of 8.0120. This means the 30 day average was 8.0488. The change for CNY to PHP was 0.22.

The performance of CNY to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.1283 and a 90 day low of 7.8845. This means the 90 day average was 8.0483. The change for CNY to PHP was 2.33.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Philippine Peso
1 CNY8.06797 PHP
5 CNY40.33985 PHP
10 CNY80.67970 PHP
20 CNY161.35940 PHP
50 CNY403.39850 PHP
100 CNY806.79700 PHP
250 CNY2,016.99250 PHP
500 CNY4,033.98500 PHP
1000 CNY8,067.97000 PHP
2000 CNY16,135.94000 PHP
5000 CNY40,339.85000 PHP
10000 CNY80,679.70000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 PHP0.12395 CNY
5 PHP0.61974 CNY
10 PHP1.23947 CNY
20 PHP2.47894 CNY
50 PHP6.19735 CNY
100 PHP12.39470 CNY
250 PHP30.98675 CNY
500 PHP61.97350 CNY
1000 PHP123.94700 CNY
2000 PHP247.89400 CNY
5000 PHP619.73500 CNY
10000 PHP1,239.47000 CNY