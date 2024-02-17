500 Chinese yuan rmb to Philippine pesos

Convert CNY to PHP at the real exchange rate

500 cny
3,889.87 php

1.00000 CNY = 7.77973 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Philippine Peso
1 CNY7.77973 PHP
5 CNY38.89865 PHP
10 CNY77.79730 PHP
20 CNY155.59460 PHP
50 CNY388.98650 PHP
100 CNY777.97300 PHP
250 CNY1944.93250 PHP
500 CNY3889.86500 PHP
1000 CNY7779.73000 PHP
2000 CNY15559.46000 PHP
5000 CNY38898.65000 PHP
10000 CNY77797.30000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 PHP0.12854 CNY
5 PHP0.64269 CNY
10 PHP1.28539 CNY
20 PHP2.57078 CNY
50 PHP6.42695 CNY
100 PHP12.85390 CNY
250 PHP32.13475 CNY
500 PHP64.26950 CNY
1000 PHP128.53900 CNY
2000 PHP257.07800 CNY
5000 PHP642.69500 CNY
10000 PHP1285.39000 CNY