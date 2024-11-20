Hong Kong dollars to Philippine pesos today

Convert HKD to PHP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = ₱7.575 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:08
HKD to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PHP
1 HKD to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.57507.5750
Low7.41707.1261
Average7.51677.3371
Change2.13%4.72%
1 HKD to PHP stats

The performance of HKD to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.5750 and a 30 day low of 7.4170. This means the 30 day average was 7.5167. The change for HKD to PHP was 2.13.

The performance of HKD to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.5750 and a 90 day low of 7.1261. This means the 90 day average was 7.3371. The change for HKD to PHP was 4.72.

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2410.7881.341.5340.9461.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.653
1 GBP1.2699.18911.7011.9461.2011.772107.082
1 SGD0.7465.4030.58811.1440.7061.04262.959

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Philippine Peso
100 HKD757.49700 PHP
200 HKD1,514.99400 PHP
300 HKD2,272.49100 PHP
500 HKD3,787.48500 PHP
1000 HKD7,574.97000 PHP
2000 HKD15,149.94000 PHP
2500 HKD18,937.42500 PHP
3000 HKD22,724.91000 PHP
4000 HKD30,299.88000 PHP
5000 HKD37,874.85000 PHP
10000 HKD75,749.70000 PHP
20000 HKD151,499.40000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Hong Kong Dollar
1 PHP0.13201 HKD
5 PHP0.66007 HKD
10 PHP1.32014 HKD
20 PHP2.64028 HKD
50 PHP6.60070 HKD
100 PHP13.20140 HKD
250 PHP33.00350 HKD
500 PHP66.00700 HKD
1000 PHP132.01400 HKD
2000 PHP264.02800 HKD
5000 PHP660.07000 HKD
10000 PHP1,320.14000 HKD