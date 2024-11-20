Hong Kong dollars to Canadian dollars today
Convert HKD to CAD at the real exchange rate
HKD to CAD conversion chart
1 HKD = 0.17944 CAD
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 HKD to CAD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1810
|0.1810
|Low
|0.1778
|0.1724
|Average
|0.1792
|0.1761
|Change
|0.83%
|2.84%
|View full history
1 HKD to CAD stats
The performance of HKD to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1810 and a 30 day low of 0.1778. This means the 30 day average was 0.1792. The change for HKD to CAD was 0.83.
The performance of HKD to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1810 and a 90 day low of 0.1724. This means the 90 day average was 0.1761. The change for HKD to CAD was 2.84.
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Canadian dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Canadian Dollar
|100 HKD
|17.94370 CAD
|200 HKD
|35.88740 CAD
|300 HKD
|53.83110 CAD
|500 HKD
|89.71850 CAD
|1000 HKD
|179.43700 CAD
|2000 HKD
|358.87400 CAD
|2500 HKD
|448.59250 CAD
|3000 HKD
|538.31100 CAD
|4000 HKD
|717.74800 CAD
|5000 HKD
|897.18500 CAD
|10000 HKD
|1,794.37000 CAD
|20000 HKD
|3,588.74000 CAD
|Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
|1 CAD
|5.57299 HKD
|5 CAD
|27.86495 HKD
|10 CAD
|55.72990 HKD
|20 CAD
|111.45980 HKD
|50 CAD
|278.64950 HKD
|100 CAD
|557.29900 HKD
|250 CAD
|1,393.24750 HKD
|500 CAD
|2,786.49500 HKD
|1000 CAD
|5,572.99000 HKD
|2000 CAD
|11,145.98000 HKD
|5000 CAD
|27,864.95000 HKD
|10000 CAD
|55,729.90000 HKD