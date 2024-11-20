Hong Kong dollars to Canadian dollars today

Convert HKD to CAD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = C$0.1794 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:51
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

HKD to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CAD
1 HKD to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18100.1810
Low0.17780.1724
Average0.17920.1761
Change0.83%2.84%
View full history

1 HKD to CAD stats

The performance of HKD to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1810 and a 30 day low of 0.1778. This means the 30 day average was 0.1792. The change for HKD to CAD was 0.83.

The performance of HKD to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1810 and a 90 day low of 0.1724. This means the 90 day average was 0.1761. The change for HKD to CAD was 2.84.

Track market ratesView HKD to CAD chart

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2410.7871.341.5330.9451.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.130.19311.655
1 GBP1.2719.20111.7021.9481.21.774107.23
1 SGD0.7465.4040.58711.1440.7051.04262.987

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Canadian Dollar
100 HKD17.94370 CAD
200 HKD35.88740 CAD
300 HKD53.83110 CAD
500 HKD89.71850 CAD
1000 HKD179.43700 CAD
2000 HKD358.87400 CAD
2500 HKD448.59250 CAD
3000 HKD538.31100 CAD
4000 HKD717.74800 CAD
5000 HKD897.18500 CAD
10000 HKD1,794.37000 CAD
20000 HKD3,588.74000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 CAD5.57299 HKD
5 CAD27.86495 HKD
10 CAD55.72990 HKD
20 CAD111.45980 HKD
50 CAD278.64950 HKD
100 CAD557.29900 HKD
250 CAD1,393.24750 HKD
500 CAD2,786.49500 HKD
1000 CAD5,572.99000 HKD
2000 CAD11,145.98000 HKD
5000 CAD27,864.95000 HKD
10000 CAD55,729.90000 HKD