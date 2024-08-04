Japanese yen to Canadian dollars today

Convert JPY to CAD at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
94.67 cad

¥1.000 JPY = C$0.009467 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00950.0095
Low0.00840.0084
Average0.00880.0087
Change11.58%6.82%
1 JPY to CAD stats

The performance of JPY to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0095 and a 30 day low of 0.0084. This means the 30 day average was 0.0088. The change for JPY to CAD was 11.58.

The performance of JPY to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0095 and a 90 day low of 0.0084. This means the 90 day average was 0.0087. The change for JPY to CAD was 6.82.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Canadian Dollar
100 JPY0.94673 CAD
1000 JPY9.46734 CAD
1500 JPY14.20101 CAD
2000 JPY18.93468 CAD
3000 JPY28.40202 CAD
5000 JPY47.33670 CAD
5400 JPY51.12364 CAD
10000 JPY94.67340 CAD
15000 JPY142.01010 CAD
20000 JPY189.34680 CAD
25000 JPY236.68350 CAD
30000 JPY284.02020 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 CAD105.62600 JPY
5 CAD528.13000 JPY
10 CAD1,056.26000 JPY
20 CAD2,112.52000 JPY
50 CAD5,281.30000 JPY
100 CAD10,562.60000 JPY
250 CAD26,406.50000 JPY
500 CAD52,813.00000 JPY
1000 CAD105,626.00000 JPY
2000 CAD211,252.00000 JPY
5000 CAD528,130.00000 JPY
10000 CAD1,056,260.00000 JPY