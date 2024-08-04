Japanese yen to British pounds sterling today

Convert JPY to GBP at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
53.30 gbp

¥1.000 JPY = £0.005330 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JPY to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00530.0053
Low0.00480.0048
Average0.00500.0050
Change9.81%3.25%
1 JPY to GBP stats

The performance of JPY to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0053 and a 30 day low of 0.0048. This means the 30 day average was 0.0050. The change for JPY to GBP was 9.81.

The performance of JPY to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0053 and a 90 day low of 0.0048. This means the 90 day average was 0.0050. The change for JPY to GBP was 3.25.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / British Pound Sterling
100 JPY0.53296 GBP
1000 JPY5.32959 GBP
1500 JPY7.99439 GBP
2000 JPY10.65918 GBP
3000 JPY15.98877 GBP
5000 JPY26.64795 GBP
5400 JPY28.77979 GBP
10000 JPY53.29590 GBP
15000 JPY79.94385 GBP
20000 JPY106.59180 GBP
25000 JPY133.23975 GBP
30000 JPY159.88770 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Japanese Yen
1 GBP187.63200 JPY
5 GBP938.16000 JPY
10 GBP1,876.32000 JPY
20 GBP3,752.64000 JPY
50 GBP9,381.60000 JPY
100 GBP18,763.20000 JPY
250 GBP46,908.00000 JPY
500 GBP93,816.00000 JPY
1000 GBP187,632.00000 JPY
2000 GBP375,264.00000 JPY
5000 GBP938,160.00000 JPY
10000 GBP1,876,320.00000 JPY